UK Weather Forecast: Turning cooler over the next few days.

Today:A three way split today, with rain slowly spreading southeastwards through southern Scotland, northern England, Wales and the north Midlands. To the south, sunny spells, warm and humid. To the north, fresher with sunshine and scattered showers, mainly northwest Scotland.

Tonight:Rain will continue to steadily push across England and Wales overnight. Behind it, a much cooler night with clear spells, however heavy showers moving into Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Thursday:Rain will become confined to central and southeast England before clearing through the afternoon. Elsewhere, brighter and fresher with sunny spells, but heavy, blustery showers in the north and west.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Friday and Saturday; cool with blustery showers for many except the south, but rain possible here on Friday night. Sunday starting fine and cold, before gradually turning wet and windy.