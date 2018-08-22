US prosecutors reviewing second sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey

Prosecutors in California are reviewing a second sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said they received the case against the actor on Tuesday from the sheriff’s department.

Greg Risling, spokesman for the DA, said in a statement: “A sex assault case was presented yesterday to our office by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department involving Kevin Spacey.

“It remains under review.”

The first US case was put forward to prosecutors in April.