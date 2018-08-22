Why no deal Brexit could stink for Britain's profitable waste industry and turn in-demand trash into expensive rubbish

One after another, the drivers tip their trucks into a cavernous concrete pit. Above, a giant claw grabs bags of rubbish, piling them high.

But these aren’t just mounds of waste, they’re mountains of money. Because, while it might smell off, this is all part of Britain’s thriving trade in trash.

Amazingly, what we bin others actually want to buy.

We’ve come to a plant run by Suez near Bristol, which collects rubbish from all over the south.

Some is burnt in a furnace, sending steam down miles of pipes to turn a turbine and generate power which can then be sold into the grid.

Nearby, a separate plant also sorts recyclables and packages them up into bundles of profit, ready to be shipped out and cashed in.

But whether it’s burned or baled, Britain can’t reuse its waste as fast as it generates it. Which is why every year we send millions of tonnes to the EU instead.

Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands are our biggest customers, turning our waste into their own power, while recyclables are exported via Rotterdam to markets all over the world.

Currently of course, the trash trade within the EU is tariff free. Which is why they hold their noses here at the prospect of Brexit ending without a deal.

One of the managers at Suez, Dr Adam Read, tells me: "No deal's not good, not good for us, (the) transition period will be scary.

"What do we do on that day one? What happens? Where does that material go? We can have logjams in the system operating with Europe and beyond. We need a plan."