What the papers say – August 22
Allegations Donald Trump ordered payments to hush up mistresses on the campaign trail, a call to increase the number of magistrates with criminal records and a ban on “puppy farms” make headlines on Wednesday.
Michael Cohen’s courtroom claims that the then-presidential candidate ordered illegal campaign finance payments tops the The Times, after the lawyer pleaded guilty to giving money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model.
Increasing the number of magistrates with criminal records would help boost diversity, a law chief has told the Daily Telegraph.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says that violent thugs, prolific burglars and drugs dealers are benefiting from “soft justice” and avoiding jail terms.
Third parties such as shops and online dealers will be banned from selling dogs and cats that have been unethically bred for sale, the Daily Mirror says.
The Guardian leads with a review that found more than 160 people from the Windrush generation may have been wrongly removed or detained.
Britain recorded the highest July surplus for 18 years, giving the Chancellor a boost, the Financial Times reports.
And The Sun leads with complaints that Second World War enthusiasts wore Nazi uniforms during a re-enactment at Lacock Abbey in Wiltshire.
Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports on a breakthrough on treating cancer.
A new treatment for enlarged prostate has been approved for use on the NHS, the i says.
Ending freedom of movement after Brexit would harm social care with 400,00 fewer carers within a decade, a new analysis reported by the The Independent suggests.
And a new report shows a record number of people are in work, but are worse off by an average of £50 a month compared to a decade ago, the Metro says.