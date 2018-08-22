Why this is the most perilous moment of Donald Trump's presidency

The President possesses legendary resilience. He commands the loyalty of millions of supporters who judge him to be a once-in-a-lifetime leader. Donald Trump is overseeing a roaring economy, with unemployment at historic lows and a stock market that has soared.

And yet this morning he faces the most perilous moment of his presidency. Indeed, for a brief time last night, with the TV networks hyperventilating and two damaging court cases unfolding simultaneously, it was possible to believe this was the beginning of the end.

It is certainly serious. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud and campaign finance violations. Crucially, he told the court that the payments he made to two of Trump’s accusers were done in “coordination with and at the direction” of the President.