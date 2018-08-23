40% of GPs experiencing mental health problems: survey

Two in five GPs have personal experience of mental health problems, a survey has found. Around 40% of almost 1,000 doctors questioned said they had dealt with issues such as depression, anxiety, bipolar or post-traumatic stress disorder. Mental health charity Mind, which carried out the research, said GPs are working in stressful environments and should be given greater support.

Vicki Nash, head of policy and campaigns at Mind, said: “These figures are really concerning. “We knew from talking to primary care staff that many of them were experiencing poor mental health but hadn’t realised just how prevalent mental health problems were among GPs.” Many healthcare professionals appeared uncomfortable talking about mental health issues with their peers, she added. The survey found less than half of GPs (48%) would turn to their colleagues for support if they experienced a mental health problem in the future. Almost nine out of 10 (86%) said they would get support from families and friends, while 79% would go to their personal doctor. The charity welcomed existing initiatives such as a confidential NHS support service for GPs, but called on the Government and NHS England to do more to help those affected.

Mind says doctors need more support for their own health in the workplace Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA