Art display highlights plight of those affected by clerical abuse

An art installation has been erected in Dublin’s main tourist area as a distress signal to Pope Francis ahead of his visit to Ireland this weekend. The Somebody’s Child site at Exchange Street in Temple Bar had nine wooden panels erected on Thursday, with art and graphics detailing the stages of harm endured from child sexual abuse. The work was installed by local politician Mannix Flynn, who was subjected to sexual and physical abuse by a priest from age 11, and says he wants the church to admit their guilt in a cover-up.

Mannix Flynn

“This is a continuation of the work which has been done on the site for the last 15 years. “This however, is directed solely at Pope Francis, with flags of the Vatican turned upside down, as an international distress call. “Many victims are asking him why he continues to cover up and protect the guilty. “The nine panels depict the impact of sexual abuse throughout their lifetime, from a child and follows them their whole life, and undermines them entirely. “Particularly those abused in institutions, who in adulthood are still traumatised. “His letter does not suffice, many of us have strong faith, and we’re not attacking the church, but we need the church to be held accountable.

The art installed at the site in Temple Bar shows how child sexual abuse effects victims throughout their life