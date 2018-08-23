Australian prime minister warns he could quit Parliament soon

Australia’s beleaguered prime minister warned he would quit Parliament on Friday if his disgruntled party continues to try to oust him.

Malcolm Turnbull is under mounting pressure from supporters of his rival, former Cabinet minister Peter Dutton, to hold a leadership ballot of politicians in their conservative Liberal Party on Thursday.

Mr Turnbull bought himself time by announcing he would hold a party meeting on Friday, but only if a majority of at least 43 politicians in the party signed a petition requesting a meeting.

If that meeting wanted a leadership ballot, Mr Turnbull said he would not contest his job and would not stay in Parliament.

“What we have witnessed at the moment is a very deliberate effort to pull the Liberal Party further to the right,” he told reporters.

“A minority has by a process of intimidation … persuaded people that the only way to stop the insurgency is to give in to it. … I have never given in to bullies.”