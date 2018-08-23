British Airways to axe flights between London and Iran

British Airways is suspending its flights between London and Iran because they are “not commercially viable”.

The airline announced it will stop flying between Heathrow and Tehran next month.

It apologised for the disruption to passengers due to travel on later flights and is offering refunds or the option to bring their itineraries forward.

A number of foreign companies have announced plans to pull out of Iran since US president Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal with the Middle Eastern country and reinstated sanctions.

He has accused Iran of supporting terrorism and undermining global financial systems.