British couple die within hours of each other while on dream holiday in Egypt

A British couple have died within hours of each other while on a holiday of a lifetime in Egypt.

John and Susan Cooper from Burnley, Lancashire, died while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Mr Cooper, 69, had a heart attack on Tuesday and was transferred to the main hospital in Hurgada where he passed away, hospital sources confirmed.

Mrs Cooper, 64, a long-time Thomas Cook employee, died a couple of hours after her husband.

One member of the hotel staff suggested to ITV News she had died "from grief" on seeing his body.

Both died of natural causes and while investigations into what happened are continuing, police have said there were "no criminal indications" concerning the deaths.