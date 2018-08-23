Cooler weather and travel disruption set to scupper bank holiday plans

Plans for bank holiday getaways or barbecues could be scuppered as the UK faces cooler and wetter weather, travel disruption and soaring fuel prices.

The recent heatwave may feel like a distant memory as maximum temperatures in Celsius are only expected to reach the high teens across much of the country this weekend.

Temperatures will dip from Thursday as a cold front brings fresher air from the Atlantic.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Martin Young said: “The cooler conditions will continue through the weekend and for some it’ll certainly feel quite different to what we’ve been used to this summer.

“The mornings especially will be quite chilly with temperatures locally in single figures and some of us in rural areas may even have a touch of frost overnight.”

Saturday will see plenty of sunshine in most areas but a few showers are likely.