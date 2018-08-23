Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King who created iconic Sweet Home Alabama licks dies aged 68

Ed King, a former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write several of the group’s hits including Sweet Home Alabama, has died aged 68.

Family friend Scott Coopwood said King died of cancer in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday.

He is credited on several of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s songs, including Saturday Night Special and Workin’ For MCA.

His voice can be heard providing the opening count on Sweet Home Alabama before his signature lick comes in. He also wrote the famous solo.