Facebook bans quiz app and pulls its security app over privacy

Facebook has banned a third-party quiz app amid concerns over the possible misuse of users’ data and pulled its own security software from Apple’s app store after the iPhone maker tightened data security rules.

The social media company said it took action against the myPersonality app because its creators refused an inspection, and over worries that data on as many as four million users may have been misused.

Facebook is particularly vexed about anything relating to the misuse of data following the Cambridge Analytica scandal earlier this year.

Allegations that the political consultancy used personal information harvested from 87 million Facebook accounts have seriously dented the company’s reputation as well as its stock market value.

Facebook has investigated thousands of apps and suspended more than 400 apps over data sharing concerns.

It said it moved to ban the myPersonality app after it found user information was shared with researchers and companies “with only limited protections in place”.