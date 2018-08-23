Four ambulance trusts record waiting times of more than 24 hours – report

Four of the UK’s ambulance trusts have kept patients waiting for more than 24 hours – while one person waited for two-and-a-half days, it has been reported. A freedom of information request by the BBC found Welsh Ambulance Service recorded the longest delays, taking more than 50 hours to respond to 999 calls on four occasions over the course of a year.

One patient waited for 62 hours, the data showed.East of England, South East Coast and South Central ambulance services all recorded longest waits of more than 24 hours between June 2017 and 2018, the BBC said. The trusts said the longest waits were for “less serious calls”, and they had to prioritise people in life-threatening or urgent conditions.

