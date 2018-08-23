Furious reaction to no-deal Brexit preparation papers

A furious reaction to the first batch of no-deal Brexit preparation papers has come in from across the country. The documents have shown up the UK’s no-deal plans as a bluff that was “fooling no-one”, said Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones.

“The writing is on the wall,” he said. “No-deal would be a catastrophic failure of the UK Government that would cause huge disruption and serious, long-lasting economic and social damage to all parts of the UK. “No-deal is not an option and the UK Government’s bluff is fooling no-one.”

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Raab’s speech was “thin on detail, thin on substance and provided no answers to how ministers intend to mitigate the serious consequences of leaving the EU without an agreement”. “We are eight weeks out from the deadline for reaching an agreement. “Ministers should be getting on the job of negotiating a Brexit deal that works for Britain, not publishing vague documents that will convince no-one,” he said. “A no-deal Brexit has never been viable and would represent a complete failure of the Government’s negotiating strategy.”

