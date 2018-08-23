Card charges and pensions: All you need to know about Government Brexit papers

The Government released 24 technical papers on Thursday outlining preparations and scenarios that could play out if no Brexit deal can be agreed before Britain leaves the EU in March. They form the first wave of a series of releases that will see more than 80 papers in the public domain by the end of September.

The key points from the first set of papers and measures announced on Thursday by Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab are: – The removal of an EU ban on credit and debit card surcharges is “likely” to increase the cost of shopping. – UK citizens living in Europe face the possibility of losing access to their pension income and other financial services. – Consumers would face another potential cost increase when online shopping, with parcels arriving in the UK no longer liable for Low Value Consignment Relief (LVCR) on VAT.

– Businesses exporting to Europe may have to “renegotiate commercial terms” to reflect customs and other tariff changes. – The firms may also need to pay out for new software or hire “a customs broker, freight forwarder or logistics provider” to help them deal with new requirements. – Companies exporting across the Irish border should “consider whether you will need advice from the Irish Government about preparations you need to make”. – Importing nuclear materials from the EU may require a licence.

