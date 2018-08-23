Living room temperature may affect blood pressure, study says

The temperature of people’s homes may impact their blood pressure, a new study suggests. Those with colder homes are more likely to suffer from high blood pressure, experts said. The study, led by experts from University College London (UCL), examined data on people’s blood pressure and the ambient temperature in people’s living rooms. Information on more than 4,600 adults who participated in the 2014 Health Survey for England was analysed.

Ambient temperature can affect blood pressure, the study found Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

After comparing blood pressure readings of people in their own homes with temperature readings, researchers found that there was a statistically significant link between indoor temperature and a person’s blood pressure. With a decrease in temperature, there was an increase in blood pressure. Blood pressure readings consist of two figures given together: systolic pressure, the pressure when your heart pushes blood out, and diastolic pressure, the pressure when your heart rests between beats. According to NHS Choices, ideal blood pressure is considered to be between 90/60mmHg and 120/80mmHg The new study, published in the Journal of Hypertension, found that every 1C decrease in indoor temperature was associated with rises of 0.48 mmHg in systolic blood pressure and 0.45 mmHg in diastolic blood pressure.

Turning up the thermostat could avoid certain health conditions, experts said Credit: Yui Mok/PA