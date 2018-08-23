Middle East Respiratory Syndrome case confirmed for first time in England since 2013

An individual is “stable” after being diagnosed with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers), in the first confirmed case of the disease in England since 2013. Public Health England (PHE) said the patient is a resident of the Middle East, where they are believed to have contracted the infection before travelling to the UK. “While this is a serious infection for the individual, the risk of transmission to the general population from this case is very low,” a spokesman added.

Human serum antibodies react with MERS-CoV-infected Vero cells, indicating the patient has been infected with MERS-CoV Credit: CDC

He said the patient was initially admitted to a hospital in Leeds and then transferred to Royal Liverpool Hospital, an expert respiratory infectious disease centre, where they are stable and receiving appropriate treatment. PHE said Mers-CoV (the virus that causes Mers) can be spread when someone is in close contact with a patient for a sustained period of time, which means there is a very low risk to the general population of becoming ill. As a precautionary measure, PHE experts are working closely with NHS colleagues to advise them on infection control measures and will be contacting people who might have been in close contact with the individual to monitor their symptoms and provide health advice.

. A typical presentation of MERS-CoV disease is fever, cough and shortness of breath. Credit: PA

This will include contacting a number of passengers who travelled in close proximity to the patient on the same flight to the UK. They said people without symptoms are not considered infectious but, as a precaution, those who have been in close proximity will be contacted and monitored to ensure that if they do become unwell they can be treated quickly. A typical presentation of MERS-CoV disease is fever, cough and shortness of breath. Pneumonia is a common finding, but not always present. Gastrointestinal symptoms, including diarrhoea, have also been reported. Severe illness can cause respiratory failure that requires mechanical ventilation and support in an intensive care unit. Mers is a viral respiratory disease caused by a corona virus (Mers-CoV) that was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012. It is the fifth case of Mers diagnosed in England, with previous cases diagnosed in 2012 and 2013.

PHE deputy medical director, Dr Jenny Harries OBE Credit: ITN