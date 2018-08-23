Monica McWilliams: No place for paramilitary gangsters

A Northern Ireland paramilitary monitor has said coercive behaviour by gangsters should stop.

Monica McWilliams said crime gang members were using their affiliations to dissident republicans or loyalists to threaten people.

The former Women’s Coalition leader sits on the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC), which is a key element of a strategy in the 2015 Fresh Start Agreement at Stormont to end the criminal activity.

It will report annually to the UK and Irish governments on progress in tackling organised criminality, which remains more than 20 years after the Troubles.

Ms McWilliams said: “We still have these sort of gangsters running around.”

She said their coercive behaviour had to stop.