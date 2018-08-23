My heart attack at 38 – nurse describes how she may now need a transplant

A former nurse with diabetes has described how she suffered a heart attack when she was just 38 years old. Sarah Miles said her heart attack, and subsequent cardiac arrest, has meant she was forced to give up her nursing career. The mother-of-two from Cheddar, Somerset, said she had noticed signs of heart problems in the months leading up to her heart attack but was repeatedly told she was “too young” to have anything wrong with her heart.

Ms Miles now suffers heart failure and is being considered for a heart transplant. She said that suffering a heart attack was a “shock” and she has suffered significant problems since. The 43-year-old is calling on people with diabetes to be more aware about the connection between diabetes and heart problems and to make lifestyle changes if they can.

“(Having a heart attack) was quite a shock in more ways than one because I went into cardiac arrest as well so I had to have a defibrillator used on me,” she told the Press Association. Said she was lucky to be alive, adding: “Within 10 minutes of the paramedics arriving I was in cardiac arrest. “I was luckily in the back of an ambulance as it happened. “Less than one in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.” Ms Miles was diagnosed with type two diabetes in April 2013 and just nine months later she suffered her heart attack and cardiac arrest. “I’d been going to the doctors quite a bit because I’d been getting symptoms of heart problems,” she said. “Not chest pain, but pains in my jaw, breathlessness, things like that and I kept being told that I was just obsessed and depressed, I was too young to have anything wrong with my heart, despite the fact I do have a strong family history.”

Sarah Miles suffered a heart attack when she was only 38 years old Credit: BHF/PA