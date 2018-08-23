Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘overwhelmed’ after temporary release from Iran jail

Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is “overwhelmed” and “very happy” after being temporarily released from prison in Iran for three days, her husband has said. The British-Iranian mother has been reunited with four-year-old daughter Gabriella and other family members after spending 873 days in jail. She was sentenced to five years in jail after being accused of spying by Tehran’s Islamist regime. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, from Hampstead, north London, has consistently denied all allegations, insisting she was on holiday to introduce her daughter to family.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with daughter Gabriella, after her temporary release Credit: Handout/PA

The 39-year-old was released from Evin prison in Tehran on Thursday morning and is now with family in Damavand, just outside the capital, until Sunday, according to the Free Nazanin campaign. Husband Richard Ratcliffe welcomed the “good step”, saying: “Despite the build-up, today was a genuine surprise after all the disappointments. “We have been burned by hope before, so it had been easier to presume disappointment would come again. “But it didn’t – she is outside those prison walls. And we are all so pleased.” Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said: “I was so emotional to see my grandmother today. I cried so much. I felt so overwhelmed. My dad’s home is not my home – but it is so much better than prison. “People in the ward were so excited – they sang songs and danced. I baked for them in celebration. It felt like this really could be the beginning of the end.” Her lawyer will apply to extend the furlough and several of her cellmates remain out of prison more than a month after being granted the same three-day period initially.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted: “Really good news that Nazanin has been released on furlough, credit to tireless campaigning by husband Richard and her friends. “But being in prison AT ALL is gross injustice and she must be PERMANENTLY released for which every effort will continue.” Describing the family reunion, Mr Ratcliffe said his wife was “overwhelmed”. He said: “She (Nazanin) was very happy on the phone, though confessed to having cried lots, particularly when seeing her grandmother, and to being still overwhelmed.” Mr Ratcliffe also thanked Mr Hunt for “all his recent efforts and considerations”. The previous foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, last year apologised for the “distress” and “suffering” he caused by suggesting Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was training journalists in Iran, which exposed her to the threat of her five-year jail sentence being doubled.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.