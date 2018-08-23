New English whisky distillery could create 50 jobs

Plans have been announced to open a whisky distillery in Northumberland. Located close to the Scottish border in the market town of Wooler, the Ad Gefrin distillery could become a tourist attraction and employ 50 people. The plant, with a visitor centre, could open on the site of a former haulage yard in 2020 with the full release of a single malt eight years later.

Alan Ferguson, centre, with his family who plan to open a whisky distillery in Wooler Credit: Handout/PA

Local businessman Alan Ferguson, wife Eileen and their five children are behind the plan, which aims to tap into the increasing global market for whisky as well as attracting tourists to their remote corner of north Northumberland. The spirit, which takes its name from a local Anglo-Saxon palace, will use locally malted barley – claimed to be some of the world’s best.

