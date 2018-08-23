Card payment hikes and pension fears as Dominic Raab outlines no-deal Brexit contingency plans

Raab said the notes will ensure a 'smooth, continued, functioning' of the economy under no-deal Credit: ITV News

Holiday-makers and Brits abroad could face millions of pounds in surprise credit and debit card charges in the event of a no-deal Brexit, it has emerged. Those are just some of the revelations that have come from the raft of documents released by the government outlining preparations for what happens if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, in a speech timed to coincide with the release of the first tranche of technical notes, vowed the papers will ensure a “smooth, continued, functioning” of the UK economy in the event of a no-deal scenario. But the documents make for troubling reading, despite government assurances that the basis of its no-deal planning is to "prioritise stability for citizens, consumers and businesses".

In a no-deal scenario the UK will no longer be covered by a cross-border surcharge ban Credit: PA

If the government is unable to reach a trade agreement that covers financial services, one paper warns, UK consumers will face increased costs and slower processing times for Euro transactions. Worryingly for Brits living abroad, expats could lose access to their pensions in a no-deal scenario. For businesses, there will be greater red tape. The EU and Britain will need to treat each other as third countries, with the same customs and excise rules applied to goods traded with the EU as those traded with nations outside the bloc. Exporting business are advised they may need to hire customs brokers and more freight and cargo workers. One of the papers outlines an entire new framework for medicine regulation and drugs licencing, with companies having to submit regulatory information, including on e-cigarettes, directly to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

The technical notes are 'contingency planning' for a no-deal Brexit Credit: PA

The technical notes - there will be 25 published in total - are contingency planning for a no-deal scenario, but they offer an insight into some of the difficulties that accompany extricating the country from the EU. For example, the papers explain there would need to be new regulation for tobacco products - including taking new photographs for the warning on cigarette packets, because the European Commission owns the copyright to the images that are on them now. What do the papers tell us about a no-deal scenario?

UK Customers face increased costs and slower processing times for Euro transactions

The cost of card payments between the UK and the EU will likely increase

UK citizens living in the EU “may lose the ability” to access their pensions

UK businesses will need to hire more staff, specifically customs brokers and freight forwarders

Customs declarations will be needed for all imports and exports with the EU

New regulations will be needed for tobacco products, including new pictures of the warnings carried on cigarette packets

New regulations will be needed on the importing and exporting of human tissue

A new framework will be needed on the regulation of medicines

EU funding for some UK projects will come to an end

The UK will no longer be a member of Euratom