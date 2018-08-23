Olympic hero Daley Thompson’s son strikes gold with GCSEs

Olympic champion Daley Thompson’s son has scored the highest mark in his school for PE in his GCSEs. Alex Clayton was celebrating receiving his results at Brighton College on Thursday and hinted at wanting to follow in his athlete father’s footsteps with a sporting career. The 16-year-old, who lives in the East Sussex city, also scored 9 in double science and maths, 8 in geography, 6 in English literature and language and A* in design and technology (DT).

Alex Clayton celebrates with his father Daley Thompson and mother Lisa Clayton Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

He said: “I’m absolutely chuffed. It’s amazing after putting all the work in.” The Harlequins youth team member of five years has his sights set on becoming a professional rugby player. He plans to return to Brighton College to study maths, physics and DT at A-level with hopes of studying aeronautical engineering at Loughborough University. He added: “I would love to play rugby professionally. That’s the goal. I suppose I’m following in dad’s footsteps a bit, but more rugby-focused.” His 60-year-old father, who won two gold medals in the decathlon in the 1980 and 1984 Olympic Games and broke the world record four times, joined Alex to collect his results. Thompson said: “He’s worked hard, it’s a great score. “He’s put in the time and he got the results. In life you get what you deserve.”

