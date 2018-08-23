Police appeal after four giant tortoises were stolen from Dorset college

Four giant tortoises have been stolen from a college. Dorset Police are investigating the thefts at Kingston Maurward College, near Dorchester, which happened overnight on Thursday. The thieves gained entry to a shed on the site and took four Sulcata tortoises – three female and one male.

One of the giant tortoises stolen from the college Credit: Kingston Maurward College/PA

The animals are called Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, all aged 11, and 24-year-old Jeffery. It is thought the thieves entered on foot from the rear entrance to the college and used wheelbarrows belonging to the establishment to transport the animals to a vehicle before driving off. The tortoises are around 40cm to 50cm long and 30cm wide. They are all micro-chipped.

One of the stolen tortoises Credit: Kingston Maurward College/PA