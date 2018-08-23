Refurbished Popemobile and Pope Francis waxwork revealed ahead of papal visit

The refurbished 1979 Popemobile has been unveiled alongside a new waxwork of Pope Francis in Dublin ahead of the papal visit to Ireland this week. The restored Popemobile, which was used to transport Pope John Paul II during the last papal visit to the country, will be used to bring people to and from the closing mass in the Phoenix Park to make money for charity. Pope Francis arrives in the capital on Saturday for a 36-hour visit to the country. Almost half a million people are expected to make their way to the Phoenix Park for the closing mass on Sunday.

Tourists pose for photos with a newly unveiled waxwork of Pope Francis Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Crowds gathered at O’Connell Street bridge for the unveiling by Dublin’s National Waxworks Plus Museum on Thursday before the Popemobile took to the streets with waxworks of three popes on board. The Pope Francis waxwork was completed with just days to go to papal visit, while the waxwork of Pope John Paul II has been restored after being damaged in the Father Ted Room last year. National Waxworks Museum Plus general manager Ed Coleman said it was a dream come true to see the Popemobile unveiled and drive through the streets of Dublin.

Tourists pose for photos with a newly unveiled waxwork of Pope Francis (left) and the waxwork of Pope John Paul II Credit: Brian Lawless/PA