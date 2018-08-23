Human rights groups warn Saudi female activist Israa al-Ghomgham may face beheading

Human rights groups have warned that a female Shia activist detained in Saudi Arabia since December 2015 may be beheaded.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and other groups have said that Israa al-Ghomgham and at least four other activists face execution for participating in 2011 Arab Spring protests in eastern Saudi Arabia’s Shia heartland.

HRW said the activists recently went on trial at a terrorism tribunal on charges related to peaceful activism including "participating in protests" and "filming protests and publishing on social media."

Members of the Shia community have taken to the streets to complain about the discrimination they claim to face from the Sunni-led government.