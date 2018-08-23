- ITV Report
Human rights groups warn Saudi female activist Israa al-Ghomgham may face beheading
Human rights groups have warned that a female Shia activist detained in Saudi Arabia since December 2015 may be beheaded.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and other groups have said that Israa al-Ghomgham and at least four other activists face execution for participating in 2011 Arab Spring protests in eastern Saudi Arabia’s Shia heartland.
HRW said the activists recently went on trial at a terrorism tribunal on charges related to peaceful activism including "participating in protests" and "filming protests and publishing on social media."
Members of the Shia community have taken to the streets to complain about the discrimination they claim to face from the Sunni-led government.
Israa Al Ghomgham has shared her 'unfair trial' experience on social media.
Ghomgham said: "In my 1st court hearing I had no lawyer. The Saudi prosecution have called for my execution, they want to behead me!"
She states her next court hearing is on October 28.
The activist added: "One of the charges against me is that I started a Youtube channel! This is not a crime!
"If I am sentenced to death, this will be a precedent and I will be the first female activist in Saudi history to be beheaded."
HRW said al-Ghomgham is the "first female activist to possibly face the death penalty for her human rights-related work, which sets a dangerous precedent for other women activists currently behind bars."
The US state department said it is aware of al-Ghomgham’s case and remains "deeply concerned by the detention of activists in Saudi Arabia."