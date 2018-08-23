Sainsbury’s and Asda merger to be probed by competition authorities

The competition watchdog has launched a formal investigation into the proposed £12 billion merger between Sainsbury’s and Asda.

The deal will now be subject to a Phase 1 probe to assess how it could affect competition for UK shoppers, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed on Thursday.

The watchdog’s investigation will consider whether the tie-up could lead to less choice, higher prices or worse quality services.

It will also look at whether the merged company could use its increased buying power to “squeeze suppliers” and whether this could have potential knock-on effects for shoppers.

Sainsbury’s and Asda have gone on record saying that suppliers will bear the brunt of a pledge to bring down the price of everyday products following their union.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, said: “About £190 billion is spent each year on food and groceries in the UK so it’s vital to find out if the millions of people who shop in supermarkets could lose out as a result of this deal.