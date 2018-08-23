Scarlett Moffatt favourite to replace Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has emerged as the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after ITV confirmed Declan Donnelly will not present the show alone.

ITV’s director of television Kevin Lygo told the Edinburgh TV Festival that a new co-host has been chosen to replace McPartlin, but he declined to reveal who it would be.

Donnelly’s long-time presenting partner will not return to work this year following a drink-driving conviction which saw him banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000.

It marks the first time since the show began in 2002 that the duo will not front the reality show together from the Australian jungle.