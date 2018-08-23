Taoiseach to tell Pope LGBT Catholics ‘excluded from church’

Ireland’s Taoiseach wants to tell Pope Francis that many Catholics from an LGBT background feel “excluded” from the church.

Leo Varadkar is expected to meet the pontiff at Dublin Castle on Saturday.

He is Ireland’s first openly-gay leader.

He told Irish national broadcaster RTE: “There are a lot of people who are devout Catholics who very much believe in their Catholic faith but feel excluded from the church because of the treatment of women and the rules around how women can participate in the church, because they are from an LGBT background or because they are divorced, for example.