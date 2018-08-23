Teenager getting ready for Italy adventure after achieving top GCSE results

For one student celebrating being the top performing student at her school can wait as she hurriedly packs to move to Italy on Friday.

Hannah Gardner got nine grade 9s, one grade 8 and two A*s in her GCSEs at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol.

But the 16-year-old has not got time to enjoy her success as she is flying to Italy on Friday to begin studying for the two-year international baccalaureate at the United World College of the Adriatic, near Trieste.