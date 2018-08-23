Thomas Cook to remove customers from Egyptian hotel after death of British couple

Thomas Cook holidaymakers will be removed from a hotel in Egypt following the death of a British couple.

John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, Lancashire, died while on holiday in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The couple had been staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the popular coastal destination.

Thomas Cook said the tour operator would be offering customers alternative hotels within Hurghada from Friday onwards, as well as giving them the option to return home.

A spokesman said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of two of our customers that were staying in the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada, Egypt.

“The circumstances of their deaths are still unclear. We have also received further reports of a raised level of illness among guests.

The Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel was last audited by Thomas Cook in late July 2018 and received an overall score of 96%.