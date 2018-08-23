Tories reject Brexit campaigner Arron Banks’ application for party membership

Two Brexiteers behind the Leave.EU campaign have had their applications to join the Conservative Party rejected, according to the Tories.

Multimillionaire founder of the Brexit campaign Arron Banks and his spin doctor Andy Wigmore announced on social media that they had joined the Conservatives.

Mr Banks recently encouraged Leave.EU supporters to join the Tories to have a say in any forthcoming leadership battle, claiming such a contest is likely within the next three to six months, and thereby determining the type of Brexit pursued by the Government.

But a Conservative Party spokesman said: “Arron Banks and Andrew Wigmore’s applications for membership of the Conservative Party have not been approved.”

Mr Banks reacted to the statement by writing on Twitter: “That’s strange because I had a nice welcome letter from (Conservative Party chairman) @BrandonLewis this morning saying you are now activated and welcome to attend any event.”