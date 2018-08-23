Travel firm TUI in row over 'sexist stickers' handed out to children on flight

The stickers are meant to be gender neutral but were handed out along gender lines by crew. Credit: TUI

Travel firm TUI have denied reinforcing stereotypes in a row over 'sexist stickers' handed out to children on flights. Passengers complained after cabin crew gave 'future pilot' stickers to boys, while girls were given the equivalent with 'future cabin crew'. The Chair of NHS Providers, Dame Gillian Morgan, 65, flying to Bristol from Paphos, Cyprus, complained after she saw crew handing out the stickers to children on-board earlier this month. Dame Morgan said she was "absolutely sure" that the stickers were sorted by gender on purpose, denouncing it as "deeply sexist". "The stickers were gender neutral but it’s the way that they were handed out that makes it complicated," she told Metro.co.uk"

djdump @St_Pirran Follow @tuiuk your cabin crew today chose "future tui cabin crew" stickers for the girls and "future pilot" for the boys, no female pilots then? 

The row has been brewing on Twitter for a few months after one passenger tweeted the firm back in May pointing out the gender bias. On May 26, Twitter user @St_Pirran wrote online: "@TUIUK your cabin crew today chose “future tui cabin crew” stickers for the girls and “future pilot” for the boys, no female pilots then?" In July, Linzi Walker posted: "Lovely touch by @TUIUK flying out to Corfu Friday by giving children TUI stickers and activity sheet. ‘Not so lovely that all the boys were given “future pilot” stickers and the girls “future cabin crew”?! Sexist much?" A spokesperson for TUI said: "We’re sorry to hear a small number of customers have been upset by this.

The airline said the stickers are not designed for boys or girls but for all children. Credit: TUI