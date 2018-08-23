US and China raise tariffs in new round of trade dispute

The United States and China have imposed more tariff hikes on billions of dollars of each other’s cars, factory machinery and other goods in an escalation of a battle over Beijing’s technology policy.

The 25% increases took effect as envoys from both sides held their first high-level talks in two months in Washington.

No details were released about the two-day meeting that started on Wednesday.

The penalties, previously announced, apply to 16 billion dollars (£12.4 billion) of goods from both sides including cars and metal scrap from the United States and Chinese-made factory machinery and electronic components.