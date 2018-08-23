Weather: Fresher, with sunshine and showers

Outbreaks of rain across central and southeastern areas will continue to move southeastwards, clearing away by early afternoon.

This will allow brighter skies to follow on behind across many southern areas, where it will still be warm although not as humid as recent days.

Elsewhere, it will be fresher with sunshine and showers, these often heavy and blustery with hail and thunder across the northwest.

We will also see a band of more persistent showers moving southwards across Scotland and Northern Ireland, before spreading into northern England later.

Today's top temperature will be 25 Celsius (77 F) in the southeast.