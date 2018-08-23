What the papers say – August 23

Troubles for Donald Trump, concerns over rising cases of diabetes and calls from Jeremy Corbyn to reform the media make the front pages on Thursday. The Daily Mail leads on a report that warns Britain’s diabetes “epidemic” is set to claim tens of thousands more lives every year, with unhealthy lifestyles triggering a rise in heart attacks and strokes.

The same story makes the front of the Daily Mirror, which reports that rising obesity is creating more type 2 diabetes patients, labelling it a “health timebomb”.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump features on the front of The Times, which says the US president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen was said to have “information of interest” for the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

Cohen’s plea deal has thrown Mr Trump’s presidency into “jeopardy”, with the threat of impeachment becoming a reality, reports the i.

The Financial Times reports that Mr Trump lashed out at Cohen, accusing him of “making up stories”.

Jeremy Corbyn makes the front of both the Daily Telegraph and The Guardian as he makes calls for a digital TV licence fee paid for by tech giants. He will also urge the BBC to declare the social class of its staff, the Telegraph reports.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express claims experts have insisted Britain can dominate world trade even if we leave the EU without a deal.

And The Sun says Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has stunned military chiefs with ideas to solve an equipment crisis.