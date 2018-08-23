Woman who leaked secret report on Russian hacking gets five years

A former government contractor who pleaded guilty to posting a classified US report to a news organisation has been sentenced to more than five years as part of a deal with prosecutors. Reality Winner, 26, pleaded guilty in June to a single count of transmitting national security information. The former air force translator worked as a contractor at a National Security Agency’s office in Augusta, Georgia, when she printed a classified report and left the building with it tucked into her tights. Winner told the FBI she posted the document to an online news outlet. In court, Winner apologised and acknowledged that what she did was wrong. Authorities never identified the news organisation. But the Justice Department announced Winner’s June 2017 arrest on the same day The Intercept reported on a secret NSA document.

It detailed Russian government efforts to penetrate a Florida-based supplier of voting software and the accounts of election officials ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The NSA report was dated May 5, the same as the document Winner had leaked. US intelligence agencies later confirmed Russian meddling. The judge’s sentence was in line with a plea agreement between Winner’s defence team and prosecutors, who recommended she serve five years and three months behind bars. Prosecutors said in a court filing that punishment would amount to “the longest sentence served by a federal defendant for an unauthorised disclosure to the media”. Among other leak cases cited by prosecutors in court documents, the stiffest prior sentence was three years and seven months in prison given to former FBI explosives expert Donald Sachtleben. Secret information he leaked included intelligence he gave to the Associated Press for a story about a US operation in Yemen in 2012. Winner spent a year in jail before reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. Her lawyers had argued for Winner to be released on bail, noting she had no criminal record and had served honourably in the military. The judge sided with prosecutors who said Winner posed a potential flight risk and may have stolen other classified documents. Prosecutors also used Winner’s own words against her, including a Facebook chat in which Winner once wrote to her sister: “Look, I only say I hate America like 3 times a day.” Winner’s social media postings also included some scathing opinions on President Donald Trump.

Reality Winner Credit: Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP