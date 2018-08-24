Australia’s ‘accidental prime minister’ promises stability

Australia’s new PM Scott Morrison has promised a stable government at the end of a tumultuous week in which his predecessor was forced out of office, 13 ministers resigned and parliament was shut down for an afternoon. Disgruntled government legislators forced former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull from office on Friday, arguing that most had lost faith in his leadership. He is the fourth prime minister to be dumped by their own party since 2010 in an extraordinary period of political instability that frustrates most Australians.

Mr Morrison distanced himself from the turmoil, saying he had not been part of the push led by fellow lawmaker Peter Dutton to oust Mr Turnbull over four chaotic days, inspired by a feud between hard-right conservatives and moderates. “We will provide the stability and the unity and the direction and the purpose that the Australian people expect of us,” Mr Morrison told reporters. “The work of government continues. I want to assure all Australians that those normal wheels are turning.” The political civil war has shocked business and industry which want crucial energy and tax policy reforms finalised. It is also an international embarrassment for a nation that prides itself on being a safe and stable democracy in which to invest.

AUSTRALIA Leader Credit: PA Graphics

It is not clear who, if anyone, will take Mr Turnbull’s place on an important trip he planned next week to regional neighbours Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, which would end at an annual forum of 18 Pacific island nations on Nauru on September 5. Mr Morrison has been dubbed the “accidental prime minister” because he had no plans to nominate until Thursday when Mr Turnbull declared he would not recontest his job. Mr Morrison on Friday declined to detail any policy changes he might make, and played down speculation that he might call an election early next year. “We intend to be governing … so I don’t think anybody should be making any plans for any elections any time soon,” he said.

Malcolm Turnbull delivers his final press conference Credit: Andrew Taylor/AP

Mr Turnbull said he would quit politics “not before too long”. His resignation would cause a by-election that could cost the government its single-seat majority. It could also provide an incentive to call an early election. Mr Turnbull, a centrist leader who takes credit for Australia legalising gay marriage, blamed his downfall on a campaign by hard-right members backed by “powerful voices” in the conservative media. “There was a determined insurgency from a number of people,” he said. “It was extraordinary. It was described as madness by many and I think it’s difficult to describe it in any other way.”

Peter Dutton was defeated by 45 votes to 40 Credit: Rod McGuirk/AP