Banking groups eye up Gaucho restaurants

Two banking groups are eyeing up a bid for the Gaucho restaurant chain in a move that could save more than 700 jobs.

Investec and SC Lowy, a banking group based in Hong Kong, are bidding to buy Gaucho out of administration, according to City AM.

The firms have acquired Gaucho’s debt from its banking syndicate and are hopeful of purchasing the restaurant chain from administrators at Deloitte.

Gaucho and its sister restaurant chain Cau collapsed into administration in July, leading to the immediate closure of the 22 Cau restaurants and the loss of 540 jobs.