Chancellor Philip Hammond accused of launching ‘another dodgy Project Fear’ over Brexit

Philip Hammond faced claims of launching a “dodgy Project Fear” as Tory tensions over Brexit erupted after the Chancellor warned that no deal could cause major economic damage.

Brexit-backing Tories reacted furiously after Mr Hammond pointed to disputed provisional analysis, released earlier this year, which claimed GDP could fall and borrowing could be around £80 billion a year higher by 2033/34 under a scenario in which Britain resorted to World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms due to no agreement with the EU.

Mr Hammond added that this initial January analysis was undergoing a “process of refinement” ahead of a parliamentary vote on any deal, noting scenarios which have higher barriers to trade with the EU are expected to have a “more damaging effect” on the economy and public finances.

He also defended the Government’s preferred approach, which was outlined in a White Paper following a Cabinet summit at Chequers, by saying the economic and fiscal impacts of this would be “substantially better” than no deal.

Eurosceptic Tories have railed against the Government’s proposals, which include a “common rulebook” with the EU on goods, amid fears that it could restrict the UK’s ability to do trade deals.

Mr Hammond’s comments in a letter to Conservative MP Nicky Morgan, chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, emerged hours after Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab attempted to play down the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit while outlining the impact of such a scenario via a series of technical papers.

Mr Raab also cited the risks as “potential short-term disruption” rather than longer-term, contrary to what Mr Hammond outlined.