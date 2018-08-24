Huge blaze engulfs Holyhead Marina building months after storm damage

Firefighters have been battling a huge blaze at Holyhead Marina just months after it was battered by Storm Emma.

Images on social media show a building – believed to be an industrial workshop – engulfed by flames, while witnesses reported hearing an “explosion”.

Large plumes of smoke were visible for miles around and nearby residents were warned to keep their doors and windows closed.

Ynys Mon MP Albert Owen said the area had been evacuated “as a precaution”, and tweeted that there were “no reported injuries”.