Hurricane downgraded to Category 2 as Hawaii braces for impact

A man stands along the beach as waves crash on shore as Hurricane Lane approaches. Credit: AP

Hurricane Lane has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm as it approaches Hawaii, according to the US National Weather Service. Maximum sustained winds are now near 110mph with higher gusts. The service said some weakening is expected through Friday but the hurricane is expected to remain dangerous as it approaches Hawaii’s islands.

Hurricane Lane brought torrential rains to Hawaii's Big Island and Maui. Credit: AP

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the islands of Oahu, Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe - Hawaii’s Big Island has a tropical storm warning. The service said Lane’s centre will move dangerously close to some Hawaiian islands later on Friday. Police warned tourists to leave the world-famous Waikiki Beach after nearly 2ft of rain. So far, about 1,500 people, mostly on Oahu, are in emergency shelters, said Brad Kieserman of the American Red Cross.

Satellite image showing Hurricane Lane off Hawaii. Credit: AP