Irishman facing money laundering charge in Northern Ireland

A Dublin man has been charged with a money laundering offence in Northern Ireland.

John Gilligan, 66, was arrested on Thursday evening by Border Force officers while attempting to board a flight to Spain at Belfast International Airport, a National Crime Agency (NCA) statement said.

Approximately 23,000 euro (£20,800) were recovered at the scene, the organisation added.

The defendant, from Greenforth Crescent, is accused of attempting to remove criminal property from Northern Ireland, a statement from Northern Ireland’s Courts and Tribunals Service said.

The NCA confirmed: “National Crime Agency officers in Northern Ireland have today charged a man with money laundering offences.”

Gilligan appeared at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court in Co Londonderry on Friday and deputy district judge Alan White remanded him in custody at Maghaberry Prison.

He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday September 4.