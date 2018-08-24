McDonnell: Corbyn’s comments on British Zionists taken out of context

Jeremy Corbyn’s suggestion that British Zionists “don’t understand English irony” have been taken out of context, the shadow chancellor has claimed.

John McDonnell defended the Labour leader – saying he had devoted his life to securing peace in the Middle East – after Mr Corbyn was heavily criticised for the remarks.

In footage published on the MailOnline from a conference in 2013, Mr Corbyn says: “[British Zionists] clearly have two problems: one is they don’t want to study history and, secondly, having lived in this country for a very long time, probably all their lives, they don’t understand English irony either.”

Labour MP Luciana Berger said the video contained “inexcusable comments” which made her feel “unwelcome in my own party”.

She wrote on Twitter: “The video released today of the leader of @UKLabour making inexcusable comments – defended by a party spokesman – makes me as a proud British Jew feel unwelcome in my own party.

“I’ve lived in Britain all my life and I don’t need any lessons in history/irony.”