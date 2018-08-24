No-one wants to buy Pope memorabilia, say Dublin market stall holders

Market stalls are out in force in Dublin city this week attempting to cash in on the more than half a million visitors expected for Pope Francis’ visit, but some say they are overstocked and undersold. Stalls dotted along the main tourist thoroughfares Dame Street, O’Connell Bridge and Henry Street say although the city is busy, Pope memorabilia is falling flat. Hats, T-shirts, flags, dishes, scarves, badges, plaques, bags and even Pope Francis branded sweets and lollipops can be purchased from as little as three euro but stall owners say the price is not the issue.

‘I Love Pope Francis’ hats on sale in Dublin Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

“We haven’t sold very much at all, we’re overrun with stuff as we were expecting thousands of visitors, but no-one is buying anything. “I was here for the last pope’s visit in 1979, we were selling six or seven flags at a time, now I’m barely selling one or two. “Ireland isn’t the same place it was back then, people are not as interested in the Pope and the church anymore, and who can blame them? “In Dublin especially, people are fed up with the hypocrisy and the cover-up of abuse. “I see the homeless people here every day, the church does nothing for them, day in and day out, and now they want them moved off the street for the Pope’s arrival, it’s hypocritical.”

