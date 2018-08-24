Pope Francis visiting a changed Ireland

The last time a pope visited Ireland was 1979. More than 90% of people were Catholic, now it is down to less than 80%. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said a dramatic fall in the birth rate has been accompanied by an increase in the proportion of children born outside wedlock. The marriage rate has dropped and more are opting for civil rather than church ceremonies. More have taken advantage of education opportunities. Living standards for some have soared, Dublin is among the most expensive cities in Europe due to price inflation in housing, but the problem of homelessness has worsened in recent years.

Ireland’s religious and demographic make-up has changed over the years Credit: Central Statistics Office/PA

In 1979, 2.7 million people turned out to greet John Paul II and heard him warn of the danger of growing materialism and secularism in a changing world. Those phenomena have continued apace, in common with much of Western Europe. Maynooth College, where aspiring clerics study, was once one of the world’s busiest and helped send Irish missionaries around the world to spread the faith. The number studying for the priesthood has reduced substantially over recent decades, with the average age of a priest around 70. Social values have also changed, demonstrated by a series of popular votes for liberalisation, which passed despite religious opposition. In 1995 Ireland decided by referendum to allow divorce. Subsequent history has disproved contemporaneous claims that it would lead to husbands deserting their wives in droves. In recent years Ireland has had the lowest divorce rate in the EU, the union’s statistics agency Eurostat said. Homosexuality was illegal when Pope John Paul II visited. It was decriminalised in 1993 and in 2015 Ireland became the world’s first country to allow same-sex marriage through a referendum.

People gathered at Dublin Castle to celebrate the legalisation of same-sex marriage Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar savoured the victory with thousands of cheering supporters at Dublin Castle after revealing he was gay shortly before the vote. He went on to become Ireland’s first openly gay leader and will meet the pope as head of Government. The culmination of a “quiet revolution” which had been in the offing for some time, was how Mr Varadkar described a referendum vote earlier this year to legalise abortion. It was a lurid and at times bitter campaign, featuring the display of graphic images of aborted babies by some concerned to preserve the sanctity of human life. Advocates for change were catalysed by the death of Savita Halappanavar in Ireland, who lost her life during a miscarriage.

Savita Halappanavar’s death during a miscarriage prompted a campaign to legalise abortion in early pregnancy Credit: Niall Carson/PA