Rock hyrax babies make public debut at Chester Zoo

Three new additions from the species of animals most closely related to elephants have made their public debut at Chester Zoo – but they don’t look as you would expect.

The small, furry rock hyraxes – two male and one female – were born to mother Daissie and father Nungu at the zoo in July.

The babies weigh no more than 250 grams, about the same as a mango, but are genetically more closely related to elephants than any other animal.