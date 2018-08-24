Thousands of revellers descend on Leeds and Reading as festivals begin

One of the UK’s biggest summer music festivals is getting under way, with Kings Of Leon and Fall Out Boy taking the first headline slots of the weekend.

Tens of thousands of revellers are set to attend the Leeds/Reading Festival which will take place over the bank holiday weekend.

Other headliners taking to the stage will be Kendrick Lamar, Panic! At The Disco, and Travis Scott – while Dua Lipa, Post Malone, The Wombats, The Kooks and The Vaccines will also perform.

Many festival-goers arrived early to secure their camping places at the Reading site, with some gathering to watch rapper and comedian Big Shaq on Thursday evening.