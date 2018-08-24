Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris sorry after drink-driving charge

The 31-year-old goalkeeper said it was “completely unacceptable” and a poor example to set to others.

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has apologised after he was charged with drink-driving.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The France international, who led his team to World Cup glory in Russia, was stopped in Gloucester Place, Marylebone, central London, Scotland Yard said.

In a statement, Lloris said: “I wish to apologise wholeheartedly to my family, the club, my team-mates, the manager and all of the supporters.

“Drink-driving is completely unacceptable, I take full responsibility for my actions and it is not the example I wish to set.”

His club said the matter would be taken “extremely seriously” and be dealt with internally.

Lloris, of East Finchley, north London, was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 11, the Metropolitan Police said.

He has been with the north London squad since joining from Lyon in 2012, making 207 appearances in the Premier League and keeping 74 clean sheets.

He has grown to be regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers during his time in England.

Lloris has won more than 100 international caps and lifted the World Cup last month, after France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final.

Spurs have won both Premier League games so far, with a 2-1 win at Newcastle and a 3-1 victory over Fulham.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team next play Manchester United on Monday.